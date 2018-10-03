Charges laid following hostage-taking at a Kenora jail
Charges have been laid after a correctional officer was taken hostage in a Kenora jail in September.
Seven men ranging in age from 19 to 35 have been charged.
Six of the men are from Ontario, while 30-year-old Garnet Sumner is from Peguis First Nation in Manitoba.
Of the seven charges laid, two include hostage taking and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.
All accused will appear in court in Ontario at a later date.
