Crime
October 3, 2018 9:40 am

Charges laid following hostage-taking at a Kenora jail

By Writer/Producer  Global News

A correctional officer was taken hostage at the jail in Kenora, Ont., on Sept. 14.

Jack Dawson
A A

Charges have been laid after a correctional officer was taken hostage in a Kenora jail in September.

Seven men ranging in age from 19 to 35 have been charged.

READ MORE: Correctional officer taken hostage at Kenora, Ont., jail released

Six of the men are from Ontario, while 30-year-old Garnet Sumner is from Peguis First Nation in Manitoba.

Of the seven charges laid, two include hostage taking and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

All accused will appear in court in Ontario at a later date.

WATCH:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
correctional officer held hostage
hostage taking charges laid
kenora jail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News