High-speed police chase ends in West Island collision

A high-speed police chase through the West Island early Wednesday morning has resulted in a crash involving three vehicles.

It started around 4 a.m. on Autoroute 40 near Baie D’Urfé as the Sureté du Québec (SQ) attempted to pull over a man suspected of trafficking contraband tobacco.

Police said the 23-year-old suspect from Oka refused to pull over. He accelerated eastbound on the highway in his black cargo van, and the police gave chase.

SQ officers laid a spike strip across the lanes near the Autoroute 13 south exit ramp.

The cargo van lost control and crashed into two cars driving on Autoroute 13.

Police said the suspect was arrested and one civilian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Autoroute 13 southbound was closed after the crash but was reopened in time for the morning rush hour.