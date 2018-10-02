Vernon RCMP requesting public’s help in search for wanted man

Police in the North Okanagan are hoping public assistance will lead to the arrest of a wanted man.

According to the RCMP, Shane Mark Mulholland, who is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order, may be in the North Okanagan or in the Kamloops area. Police say they’ve made several attempts to locate Mulholland, but have been unsuccessful.

Mulholland, 42, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-10 and 221 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is considered violent and the public should not attempt to make contact or try to apprehend him.

If you have information about Mulholland, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.