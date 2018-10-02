High-risk sex offender released back into Surrey

The province is warning Surrey residents that a high-risk sex offender is living in their city.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Goddard has a long criminal history that includes sexual assault, using the internet to lure a child under the age of 16, and impersonating a peace officer.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Goddard has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults and communicating via computer to lure male and female youth, in both an opportunistic and predatory manner.

He was first jailed at the end of 2010.

Since that time, he has been arrested and subsequently released numerous times on various counts of sexual assault and child luring.

Of particular note, back in 2012, he created a false identity on Facebook and use it to contact and meet people under the age of 18.

He also has presented as female, worn female wigs and used the names Jessica Goddard or Brandy Leanne Goddard.

Goddard is five-foot-nine and weighs 170 pounds. He is Caucasian with brown hair and green eyes.

He is subject to close monitoring by authorities and 23 court-ordered conditions including:

You must comply with electronic supervision

You shall not communicate directly or indirectly with anyone under the age of 18

You must not engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring you in contact with anyone under the age of 18

You shall not establish, maintain or access any social networking sites, websites or webpages

You shall not keep, maintain or pay for an account of any kind, including social networking sites, via internet service provider which permits or provides access to the internet

You shall not attend at any park, school, day care, pool, playground, skating rink, community centre, or recreational centre

You shall not possess, use or access directly or indirectly any electronic device that is capable of accessing the internet including but not limited to cellular phones, computers, computer gaming consoles, blackberries, or any personal digital assistant

You shall not possess any weapon

You shall not wear or possess any clothing, hats, or any insignia, patch of emblem that represents a business or company

Anyone who observes Goddard violating any of the above conditions is asked to contact police.