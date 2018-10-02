OPP seeking public’s assistance locating murder convict

The OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender wanted for breach of parole.

Det. Const. Steve Sermet says Kootoo Quaraq, 49, was serving day parole at a halfway house in Ottawa last month when he failed to return at the end of the day as required.

Quaraq is described as an Inuit male, five-feet-six-inches tall, 125 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Quaraq is serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder that occurred in Iqaluit.

Police say that Quaraq is known to frequent Ottawa as well as Montreal.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information of his whereabouts to contact either the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.