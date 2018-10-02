Bat tests positive for rabies in Burlington

A bat found in Burlington has tested positive for rabies.

Halton’s public health department says it is the region’s first confirmed case of rabies this year, adding that the bat was found in the area of Upper Middle Road and Appleby Line. Test results were released Monday.

Rabies is a viral disease that can cause severe damage to the brain and spinal cord, and if untreated before symptoms appear, will lead to death.

Illness in humans can be prevented after exposure by the use of rabies vaccine, which is extremely effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms occur.

The virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or scratch.

Residents are reminded to avoid all contact with wild animals.