Bat found at Belwood Lake tests positive for rabies

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is urging anyone who tried to rescue a bat from Belwood Lake on Tuesday to get tested for rabies.

Officials said the animal dove into the water at around 2:30 p.m. and some swimmers tried to rescue it before the bat was retrieved by staff with the Grand River Conservation Authority.

On Friday, public health announced the bat has tested positive for rabies.

“Any swimmer who may have physically contacted the bat could have been exposed to rabies,” public health said in a statement.

“Anyone in direct contact with the bat needs to contact their health care provider or go to the nearest emergency department.”

Rabies can be fatal and is most commonly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats.

It is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite, public health said.

Two skunks tested positive for rabies in the Elora area this summer and two bats were confirmed with rabies in Guelph within the last two years.

“This is a reminder to stay away from all wildlife,” public health said. “If you suspect an animal has rabies do not go near it. Contact your local animal control service or the police.”

More information about rabies can be found on public health’s website.

