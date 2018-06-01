Skunk found in Elora tests positive for rabies

A skunk that was found in the Elora area has tested positive for rabies, according to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

It’s the third case of rabies confirmed in the region since last year. Two cases were confirmed in bats found in Guelph — one in 2017 and one earlier this year.

READ MORE: New Brunswick man receiving rabies treatment after bat bite

In a news release issued on Friday, officials confirmed there was no human contact with the skunk, but the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry dropped oral rabies bait in the area where the skunk was found.

“Exposure to rabies is fatal,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO for Public Health.

She is reminding residents to stay from all wildlife, including bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.

READ MORE: New Brunswick announces study of raccoon and skunk populations to help combat rabies

Pet owners are also advised to vaccinate their dogs and cats for rabies.

“If you think your pet may have been bitten or scratched by another animal, contact your veterinarian immediately,” Mercer added. “If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to rabies, contact your physician immediately or go to a hospital emergency department.”

Residents can also call Public Health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 4783 or 1-877-884-8653 on weekends and holidays.