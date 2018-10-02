York police release images of 2 suspects wanted in Richmond Hill parking lot assault

York Regional Police has released new images of two male suspects wanted in their investigation of an assault that was captured on video.

Video of the incident released on Monday appears to show one man repeatedly striking another person on the head in a parking lot in Richmond Hill.

Police said officers were called at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 to a parking lot on Granton Drive, near Leslie Street and 16th Avenue.

Investigators said the victim arrived at a building and went to get something in the trunk of his car when a man appeared suddenly and began striking the victim in the head with an unknown object.

They said the victim suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was treated in hospital.

Officers said the newly released images show the man who allegedly assaulted the victim, as well as the person police believe drove the suspect vehicle from the scene.

Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two men.

Investigators said the suspect who assaulted the victim is described as a male, believed to be about 25 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a dark blue or grey hoodie, black shorts with three orange stripes on the side and black running shoes.

They said the second suspect driving the vehicle is described as a male, also believed to be around 25 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeve shirt with dark shorts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE – Investigators are releasing new images of the suspects wanted in the assault of a man in a parking lot in Richmond Hill. Check out the video of the assault: https://t.co/7SON9CRLUo

If you can ID either of these guys call 866-876-5423 x7241. pic.twitter.com/VtyJmfUSFz — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 2, 2018