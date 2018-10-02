Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by police after 1985 bar fight

As the FBI continues to investigate Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, more details about his time at university are coming forward.

In a police report obtained by The New York Times, Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at another man, while a friend of his threw a glass at a New Haven bar for “some unknown reason.”

The incident reportedly happened in September 1985 at a bar called Demery’s while Kavanaugh was at Yale.

The report said the victim, Dom Cozzolino, was bleeding from the ear. In the report, police said Kavanaugh didn’t want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” according to the Times.

While Kavanaugh wasn’t arrested, the report comes as Kavanaugh’s alcohol consumption during his years at school are under increased scrutiny.

An FBI investigation into Kavanaugh’s background was ordered after the Senate Judiciary Committee heard accusations of sexual assault from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes at a gathering in their high school years.

She said there was drinking involved at the gathering.

The FBI investigation has limited scope and is set to end Friday, when Senators are then expected to vote whether to confirm Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

A second accuser, Ramirez, told FBI agents that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale University, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss details of a confidential investigation.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations, of which there have been five.

Though he admitted he likes beer, Kavanaugh testified at a Senate hearing last week, saying that he never blacked out or passed out from over indulging in alcohol.

Chad Ludington, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, said in a media statement the judge was not truthful during his testimony and that Kavanaugh was “a frequent drinker and a heavy drinker” at Yale.

“On many occasions, I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer. When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive,” Ludington said. While saying that youthful drinking should not condemn a person for life, Ludington said he was concerned about Kavanaugh’s statements under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He also said he witnessed Kavanaugh throw a drink in a person’s face after they made a “semi-hostile remark,” a situation Ludington said turned into the bar fight in question. Ludington told CNN he initially thought the drink was beer, but said it must have been a mixed drink since they “weren’t drinking water.”

The man then tried to hit Kavanaugh, which is when Kavanaugh’s friend smashed his glass, Ludington explained. The police showed up and questioned Kavanaugh, while his friend who threw the glass was taken away in handcuffs.

Some Senators have said they would vote against Kavanaugh if he lied under oath.

When asked, Trump said he believed Kavanaugh did not lie during his Judiciary Committee testimony. On the other hand, Trump said, if the FBI uncovers something, “I’ll take that into consideration. I have a very open mind.” Trump did not elaborate.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the report ridiculous.

“Democrats desperately attack Judge Kavanaugh for throwing ice during college,” she wrote on Twitter. “What motivated New York Times reporter to write this ridiculous story?”

Democrats desperately attack Judge Kavanaugh for throwing ice during college. What motivated New York Times reporter to write this ridiculous story? Throwing ice 33 years ago, or her opinion of Judge Kavanaugh in July? https://t.co/JwiP3ELqkD — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 2, 2018

