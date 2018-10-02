Domino’s delivery driver credited for thwarting kidnapping in Wisconsin

A pizza delivery man has been credited with thwarting an alleged kidnapping after delivering a pie to a home in Wisconsin.

Authorities in Waldo say a Domino’s driver called police after seeing a woman with a black eye mouth the words “help me” and “call police” while a man was paying for the order at the delivery’s address.

According to the Sheboygan Press, Joseph Grundl went back to his vehicle and immediately called 911, resulting in the arrest of a 55-year-old man.

Police alleged the man had forced his way into the woman’s home earlier in the day, punched her in the face, tied her up with a power cord and tried to convince her to get back into the a relationship with him.

Police said Grundl’s actions probably saved the woman’s life.

“An officer the next day told me himself ‘I don’t think she would have made it through the night,’” the pizza delivery guy said of the conversation with police.

The suspect was charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping.