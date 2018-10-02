BC Place prepared for thousands of concertgoers ready to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z

You don’t need to worry about long lineups on Tuesday night if you’re planning to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On The Run II” tour in Vancouver, according to BC Place.

Last year, when U2 kicked off their Joshua Tree tour at BC Place, thousands of fans were left outside after a credit card security system caused hour-long lineups — and some concertgoers to miss the opening act, Mumford and Sons.

But BC Place spokesperson Duncan Blomfield said that was the first time it used the credit card entry procedure — and the last.

“We’re expecting more than 40,000 fans here at BC Place on Tuesday night so we’re encouraging everyone to turn up as early as you can and make sure you’re prepared so we want people to know about things like the bag and security checks at the door: bags larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches will not be permitted and the earlier you can get in, the better because we have some fantastic pre-shows.”

“Gates open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:30, so we encourage everyone to give themselves plenty of time, arrive early, prepared with as little equipment or baggage as possible to make sure that there is less security checks at the door, come to any gate, you’ll be able to enter as quickly as we can process you and then on to the floor and if you’re here well on time for 7:30, you’ll experience a fantastic show.”

Blomfield said this concert is one of the largest events planned for BC Place this year.