Frost advisory in effect for Atlantic Canada and rain is on its way
Most of Atlantic Canada is now under a frost advisory and it’s about to be followed by a dose of heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.
The federal agency has issued a frost advisory for much of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island — with the organization saying that the temperature is set to drop near the freezing mark in low-lying areas over Monday night and into Tuesday.
As a result, frost may damage some crops.
WATCH: Storm brings heavy wind and rain to Halton region
The frost is set to be followed by a low-pressure system moving across the Maritimes on Tuesday into Wednesday.
The system will cause rain to develop with amounts set to reach or exceed 50 millimetres by Wednesday evening.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.