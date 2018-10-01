View full results
Canada
October 1, 2018 6:29 pm

Frost advisory in effect for Atlantic Canada and rain is on its way

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The system will cause rain to develop with amounts set to reach or exceed 50 millimetres by Wednesday evening.

Alexander Quon/Global News
Most of Atlantic Canada is now under a frost advisory and it’s about to be followed by a dose of heavy rain, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a frost advisory for much of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island — with the organization saying that the temperature is set to drop near the freezing mark in low-lying areas over Monday night and into Tuesday.

As a result, frost may damage some crops.

The frost is set to be followed by a low-pressure system moving across the Maritimes on Tuesday into Wednesday.

