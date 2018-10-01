Peterborough County OPP arrest Kingston man in human trafficking probe
A Kingston, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with an OPP human trafficking investigation.
OPP say the investigation was launched in July after Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE program.
READ MORE: Peterborough area men charged with sexual exploitation, child luring
“The officers became concerned for the female passenger and notified members of the Peterborough County Crime Unit,” OPP said Monday.
The investigation involved detectives from the Peterborough County OPP’s Crime Unit, along with the OPP Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team.
READ MORE: Barrie police arrest suspect in connection with human trafficking investigation
Raynard Bell, 36, of Kingston, has been charged with procuring under 18 years and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.
He was held for weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.