Peterborough County OPP arrest Kingston man in human trafficking probe

A Kingston, Ont., man has been arrested in connection with an OPP human trafficking investigation.

OPP say the investigation was launched in July after Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE program.

“The officers became concerned for the female passenger and notified members of the Peterborough County Crime Unit,” OPP said Monday.

The investigation involved detectives from the Peterborough County OPP’s Crime Unit, along with the OPP Anti-Human Trafficking Investigation Coordination Team.

Raynard Bell, 36, of Kingston, has been charged with procuring under 18 years and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held for weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.