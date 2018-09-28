Peterborough area men charged with sexual exploitation, child luring

Three Peterborough and area men have been arrested and charged following an investigation targeting persons seeking sexual services from youth under the age of 18.

Peterborough police said Friday the probe on Wednesday and Thursday led to the arrest of two Peterborough men and a Madoc man.

Ken Scott, 58, and George Downer, 41, both of Peterborough, and Dustin Whalen, 33, of Madoc, Ont., have each been charged with:

Sexual exploitation

Obtaining sexual services for consideration

Luring a child

Agreement for sexual offences against a child

The trio was released from custody and the men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

No other details were provided on the nature of the investigation.