Police probe reported child luring attempt in Port Perry

Durham Regional Police are investigating a reported child luring attempt in Port Perry on Monday evening.

Police say around 7 p.m. a 13-year-old said she was walking in the area of Old Simcoe Road, north of Reach Street, when she was approached by a man in a grey pickup truck.

“The male asked the female to come over to his vehicle and then asked her where she was going,” police stated. “The female declined and ran home to tell her parents of the incident.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, mid 50s with a grey beard. He was wearing a grey or brown T-shirt. His truck was last seen heading southbound on Old Simcoe.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or may have witnessed anything suspicious,” police stated.