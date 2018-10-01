Increased popularity of exotic pets in New Brunswick causes growing concerns

Experts say more education and knowledge is desperately needed relating to exotic pets.

“We’re seeing more risks out there,” says Melissa Matlow, who is the senior wildlife campaign manager of World Animal Protection.

“The popularity of exotic pets is growing, and a lack of education is a significant concern.”

The health factor for humans and the well-being of animals are top of the priority list, according to a seminar hosted by World Animal Protection and Zoocheck in Moncton on Monday.

In 2013, two brothers were killed by an escaped python in Campbellton, N.B. A pathologist testified the boys died of asphyxiation, and each of them suffered puncture wounds from snake bites.

“If you’re thinking about keeping an exotic animal, I would ask you to think again,” says Rob Laidlaw, who is the executive director of Zoocheck.

In late 2017, the province introduced the Exotic Animals Act, aimed at protecting the health and safety of humans and animals.

“[For] a lot of people, it’s an impulse purchase to buy one of these [animals],” says Matlow. “They’re not really asking the right questions: How long does this animal live? What does it need? How can they take care of it? Is there a specialized vet available to them?”

Matlow says there needs to be more clarity from whoever forms this provincial government, asking for tighter legislation.

“We haven’t heard much information five years [after] of what’s going to happen,” she says. “Clearly, we need strict regulations to make sure these animals are humanely and safely kept, and a lot of education for people so they know what they’re getting into.”

WATCH: Python owner found not guilty in deaths of New Brunswick boys

Aside from general health concerns, such as an animal attacking you, officials also voiced concerns about the diseases that some animals carry and can spread to humans.

“Our officers aren’t familiar with those types of animals,” says Tony Porter of the New Brunswick SPCA. “We would utilize a veterinarian that specializes in exotics.”

Experts say sometimes when owners don’t realize what they’re getting into, they have to re-home the animal, causing concern for its well-being.