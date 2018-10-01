Royal Canadian Legion’s Kelowna poppy fund helps with new medical equipment, JoeAnna’s House

The Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna has made a sizeable donation to both JoeAnna’s House and the B.C. Cancer Agency.

The B.C. Cancer agency received $50,000, which will be used to purchase a PET scanner.

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation received $100,000, which will go towards JoeAnna’s House, a planned home-away-from-home for families who must travel to Kelowna for care.

READ MORE: Kelowna Legion has record-breaking poppy campaign

The legion says it is looking for volunteers to help in the distribution of poppies from Oct. 26 until Nov. 10. Those who are interested in helping out can contact the poppy office at 250-762-2961.

The kickoff breakfast will be held Oct. 26 at the legion on Bertram Street.