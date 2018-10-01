Donation
October 1, 2018 2:50 pm

Royal Canadian Legion’s Kelowna poppy fund helps with new medical equipment, JoeAnna’s House

Global News

The local Kelowna Legion has donated thousands of dollars to help with the purchase of new medical equipment and in support of JoeAnna's House.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Kelowna has made a sizeable donation to both JoeAnna’s House and the B.C. Cancer Agency.

The B.C. Cancer agency received $50,000, which will be used to purchase a PET scanner.

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation received $100,000, which will go towards JoeAnna’s House, a planned home-away-from-home for families who must travel to Kelowna for care.

The legion says it is looking for volunteers to help in the distribution of poppies from Oct. 26 until Nov. 10. Those who are interested in helping out can contact the poppy office at 250-762-2961.

The kickoff breakfast will be held Oct. 26 at the legion on Bertram Street.

