RCMP looking for missing elderly couple from Manhurst, N.B.

RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly couple.

Eighty-year-old Edward and 83-year-old Lillian Coneen were reported missing to the Riverview detachment on Sept. 30. The couple, from Manhurst, N.B., was last seen around noon that same day.

It’s believed the two left in their silver-coloured 2007 Chrysler Sebring with New Brunswick licence plate GRA 758. Police and family are worried for the couple’s well-being.

Edward is described as being five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short grey hair and a moustache.

Lillian is described as being five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has short blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeast District RCMP at 506-387-2222.