October 1, 2018 7:41 am

Truck driver charged with impairment after driving wrong way on 403

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

A male is facing impaired driving charges after a transport truck was spotted going the wrong way on the 403 near Brant Rd 25 Sunday evening.

The OPP say they received several calls just after 7 p.m. that the truck was going east on the westbound lanes.

While speaking with the driver, officers detected signs of alcohol impairment and the man was arrested.

