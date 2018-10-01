Truck driver charged with impairment after driving wrong way on 403

A male is facing impaired driving charges after a transport truck was spotted going the wrong way on the 403 near Brant Rd 25 Sunday evening.

The OPP say they received several calls just after 7 p.m. that the truck was going east on the westbound lanes.

While speaking with the driver, officers detected signs of alcohol impairment and the man was arrested.