Day 39: Québec Solidaire, CAQ campaign in battleground ridings

After 39 days, it’s mission accomplished for Québec Solidaire.

Co-spokesperson Manon Massé gave her party’s campaign a perfect grade.

“I’m very, very proud of every volunteer, every worker, who hand-in-hand worked in this campaign,” said Massé. “We are pretty close to 10 on 10.”

Québec Solidaire still sits fourth in the polls, but the party is having the best campaign in its history. It is polling at record high levels and is expected to win more seats in the National Assembly.

Massé said on Sunday the main reason why she feels the party did so well is because they geared their campaign towards all Quebecers.

“People love our proposals,” she said. “Our proposals are popular, and I totally understand why. It’s because it’s for day-to-day people, and this is very important for Québec Solidaire.”

One example of an area where the tide could be turning is in Rosemont — a riding held by Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée.

Polls suggest that Lisée may be at risk of losing his seat to Québec Solidaire candidate and former journalist Vincent Marissal.

“I have a feeling that the people in Rosemont have got our message. Not my message but the message of Québec Solidaire,” Marissal said. “Everyone is talking about Manon Massé; there’s something like a Manon mania in Rosemont and elsewhere in Quebec as well.”

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault spent the day visiting five ridings, all of which were won by the PQ in the last provincial election.

While out in Valleyfield, reporters asked if Legault felt like he’s done enough campaigning to win seats on the island of Montreal.

“I was at the board of trade, the Chamber of Commerce of Montreal. I spoke in English, I met a few people that were from the anglophone community … We’ll have MNAs on the island,” he said.

Legault said he is confident his party will be the big winner on Monday — and with a majority.