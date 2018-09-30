Ribbon-cutting ceremony opens Centre at the Forks in Museum London

About 100 people took time out of their Sunday afternoons to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Museum London’s $3.5 million renovation, the Centre at the Forks.

Along with doubling the museum’s programming space up to 4,400 square feet, the Centre also provides its guests with a massive window that overlooks the forks of the Thames River.

With the help of @MayorMattBrown and London North Centre MP @pfragiskatos, the Centre at the Forks is officially open at @MuseumLondon #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/02meW1VGql — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 30, 2018

According to Brian Meehan, executive director for Museum London, the idea for the renovation project began five years ago.

“We wanted to create space within the museum that could really be community space,” said Meehan.

“As well, we wanted to open ourselves up to the river.”

READ MORE: Host city JUNO award now on display at Museum London

Meehan added that Centre at the Forks coincides with nearby initiatives such as Dundas Place and the Back to the River project.

“A lot is happening at the forks [of the Thames river] and we want to make sure we’re positioned to be a big part of that.”

WATCH: Opening date for Royal Alberta Museum announced

It was a busy afternoon for Museum London. The museum also held a book signing with a number of Canadian cartoonists including Seth, Jay Stephens and Willow Dawson, along with a musical performance by Animal Street

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also coincided with the opening reception of three new exhibitions, Words and Pictures: Cartoonists of Southwestern Ontario, Bev Pike: Grotesque and Ting: The Life and Work of Merle Tingley.

Along with the massive window overlooking the Thames River, the Centre at the Forks also increases programming space at @MuseumLondon to 4,400 sq ft #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/X7XyXukl6k — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 30, 2018