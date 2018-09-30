Officials to conduct necropsy on Minke whale found dead in New Brunswick waters

Officials and veterinarians are set to investigate the death of a Minke whale after its remains washed up on the shore of Grand Manan Island, N.B.

It’s the second Minke whale to be found dead off the coast of New Brunswick in the past month; the first was found off the coast of Campobello Island earlier in September.

READ MORE: Fisheries department announces new fishery closures, openings in bid to protect Right Whales

According to the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), a necropsy will be performed on the adult female whale on Sunday.

The organization said in a Facebook post that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada originally reported the whale’s remains and assisted in transporting the corpse to a safe location for the procedure.

A spokesperson for MARS was not immediately available for comment, but Tonya Wimmer, executive director of MARS, told the CBC that it was too early to draw any conclusions or recognize any trends based on the deaths of the Minke whales, noting that the two cases are not comparable to the deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales.

At least 18 right whales died off the coasts of Canada and the United States in 2017. It’s estimated there are roughly 450 right whales left in the world, and with only 100 of them being breeding females, that number is declining.

WATCH: Dead whale falls onto pavement as crew attempts to place it in dumpster

No deaths of endangered right whales have been reported in Canadian waters in 2018, although at least two have been found dead off the coast of the United States.

Minke whales have a stable population and are considered to be of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.