September 30, 2018 8:56 am

Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth region experiences minor earthquake on Saturday

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook Nova Scotia's Yarmouth region on Saturday morning.

Earthquakes Canada, a branch of Natural Resources Canada, has confirmed that the Yarmouth region of Nova Scotia experienced a 3.1 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

The earthquake hit the area at approximately 10:32 a.m.

The federal agency that monitors earthquakes says there have been no reports of damage and none should be expected from an earthquake of this size.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake would have been “lightly felt” in the Digby and Yarmouth areas.

