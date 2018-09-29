Say it ain’t snow: Early season sprinkling forecast for interior highways

Drivers headed into the B.C. interior are being warned to expect some early season snowfall at higher elevations.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting snow on highway mountain passes.

“An approaching low-pressure system combined with snow levels lowering to 1,200 to 1,500 metres will give snow to the southern interior highway mountain passes overnight through Sunday,” said the agency.

Most areas can expect between two and four centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon, except for the Okanagan Connector, which could get between five and 10 centimetres.

The following routes are included in the advisory:

Environment Canada says the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass should see rain, with snow levels expected to remain above the passes.

Drivers are also being reminded that winter tire rules kick in on Monday.

As of Oct. 1, vehicles travelling on most B.C. highways will require tires that either have the 3-peaked “mountain and snowflake” symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol.

Trucks must also carry chains.

Driving on the highway without proper tires could result in a $121 fine.