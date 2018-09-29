Woman’s body found mixed with recycling at Winnipeg depot

The body of a middle-aged woman was found at a Winnipeg recycling depot on Friday night, according to police.

Police were called to a recycling depot in the 100 block of Omands Creek Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. with reports of “suspicious circumstances.”

An adult woman was spotted among the recycling. Police believe that she was brought there from another location.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.