Man shot in broad daylight in Verdun alley

Montreal police are investigating what they describe as an attempted murder in Verdun on Saturday morning.

Police were called at 9:45 a.m. with reports of shots fired in an alley located between Monk Boulevard and Beaulieu Street near Springland Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man who had been shot several times in the upper body.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital, but his condition is considered serious,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Police believe the suspect — possibly a white man with a heavy build — fled on foot, heading north in the alley.

An investigation is underway.