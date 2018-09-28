Police investigate vehicle vandalism spree in north Calgary neighbourhoods

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help determining who is responsible for a vandalism spree involving dozens of vehicles in the northeast and northwest.

From Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, Calgary police received between 50 to 100 complaints of vehicles that were damaged in Sandstone Valley, Beddington Heights and Huntington Hills, according to Sgt. Sterling Verheul.

Most of the vehicles had their side mirrors smashed, however others sustained more extensive damage.

“This is something that we normally don’t see in these areas, let alone in the city of Calgary itself,” Verheul said Friday.

“I can’t explain as to why or who would want to go out and inconvenience a number of people in this way.”

Verheul added that the spree of vandalism is an “isolated incident.”

Police are now asking the public if anyone saw or heard anything that can assist them.

“Most helpful to this investigation would be something definite that we could use to assist us in identifying those responsible, such as CCTV video from somebody’s house,” Verheul said.

“Those people don’t necessarily need to be involved or victimized in this crime.”

Some residents who spoke to Global News on Friday said the vandalism wasn’t contained to just those three neighbourhoods.

Louis Belanger, who lives just south of the area identified by police, said he and his wife’s vehicles were also damaged.

“It doesn’t matter who did that,” Belanger said about the vandalism.

“That’s not normal. Why break somebody else stuff?”

Police are encouraging anyone whose vehicle was damaged recently to report it.