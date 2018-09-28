Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh’s friend, says he’ll cooperate with the investigation

A high school friend of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that will “confidentially investigate” sexual misconduct allegations against him and Kavanaugh.

Mark Judge sent a signed letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, saying he “categorically” denies sexual misconduct allegations made by Julie Swetnick.

READ MORE: Who is Mark Judge? Kavanaugh’s alleged accomplice staying out of the spotlight

“I will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that is assigned to confidentially investigate these allegations,” the letter read.

In a sworn statement released Wednesday, Swetnick accused Kavanaugh and Judge of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women in the early 1980s, among other accusations.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford’s most compelling moments from testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee

Judge says in his letter that he doesn’t know Swetnick and does not recall any parties in the early 1980s where he “fondled or grabbed women in an aggressive or unwanted manner.”

He says Swetnick’s allegations are “so bizarre” and he “would remember actions so outlandish.”

While speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford also alleged that Judge was present when Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

READ MORE: 3rd Brett Kavanaugh accuser comes forward with sexual misconduct allegations

“Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them,” she recounted of the incident, which she said occurred 36 years ago.

She later added: “Mark was urging Brett on, although at times he told Brett to stop. A couple of times I made eye contact with Mark and thought he might try to help me, but he did not.”

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi