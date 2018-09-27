Who is Mark Judge? Kavanaugh’s alleged accomplice staying out of the spotlight

The name Mark Judge has appeared repeatedly in sexual assault and misconduct allegations put forward against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge was referenced by at least two of Kavanaugh’s accusers, who said he was present during the alleged incidents.

While speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford alleged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school in the 1980s. She said Judge, Kavanaugh’s high school friend, was present during the assault.

“Brett and Mark came into the bedroom and locked the door behind them,” she recounted.

She later added: “Mark was urging Brett on, although at times he told Brett to stop. A couple of times I made eye contact with Mark and thought he might try to help me, but he did not.”

Washington, D.C. resident Julie Swetnick, who is accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, referenced Judge in her sworn affidavit.

While Swetnick does not accuse Judge or Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she says they were present in the room when she was “gang” raped in the early 1980s.

“In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present,” she said.

Here is what we know about Judge.

He wrote a book called, Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk

Judge, now 54 years old, is the author of a 1997 autobiography titled, Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk.

In the book, he wrote about his lifestyle of heavy drinking at a prestigious all-boys private school called Georgetown Preparatory School.

He also made jokes about attending “masturbation class” in high school. He wrote about a friend named “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who often drank too much, and once threw up in a car.

Where is Judge now?

Judge’s lawyer sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week denying allegations made by Blasey Ford.

“I have no memory of this alleged incident. Brett Kavanaugh and I were friends in high school but I do not recall the party described in Dr. Ford’s letter. More to the point, I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” Judge said in a statement within the letter.

He said he did not want to testify before Senate, despite calls from Swetnick’s lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Since then, Judge has been hiding out at a friend’s home in Bethany Beach, Delaware, according to The Washington Post. He typically lives about three hours away in Maryland.

According to the Post, a reporter for the newspaper found piles of clothing, comics and a package marked for Judge outside the home.

When the reporter approached Judge, he asked, “How’d you find me?”

He did not comment further.

Response to allegations Swetnick allegations

Judge also denied allegations put forward by Swetnick through his lawyer.

“Mr. Judge vehemently denies Ms. Swetnick’s allegations,” the lawyer said, according to MSNBC.