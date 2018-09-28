Police release surveillance image of vehicle sought in east-end Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police has released a surveillance image of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in the city’s east-end Wednesday.

Officers said a 79-year-old man was crossing the street on Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road in Agincourt at 8:45 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle, which is possibly a minivan, did not remain on scene.

Police said any local residents, businesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident or area should contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from David Shum