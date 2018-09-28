Crime
September 28, 2018 3:51 pm

Police release surveillance image of vehicle sought in east-end Toronto hit-and-run

By Oriena Vuong Global News

Surveillance image of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Toronto's east end.

Toronto police handout
A A

Toronto police has released a surveillance image of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in the city’s east-end Wednesday.

Officers said a 79-year-old man was crossing the street on Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road in Agincourt at 8:45 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run in Agincourt

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle, which is possibly a minivan, did not remain on scene.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Police said any local residents, businesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident or area should contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from David Shum

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
agincourt
Crime
Hit and Run
Kennedy Road
Pedestrian injured
Sheppard Avenue
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News