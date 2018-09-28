Charges laid, RCMP seek third suspect in Neepawa murder

After a 10-month homicide investigation into the death of a 62-year-old man in Neepawa, RCMP have made two arrests and are seeking a third suspect.

Molly Syganiec, 21, of Brandon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder.

Denver Henderson, 34, of Killarney, was charged with manslaughter and accessory to murder.

Both will appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court Friday.

RCMP are searching for Kelsie Lesergent, 20, of Brandon, who has been charged with second degree murder.

Lesergent is described as 5’6″, 119 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair, and may be in the Brandon area. There is a warrant out for her arrest.

If you have any information about Lesergent’s location, call 911, your local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

