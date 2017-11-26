Crime
Police investigate homicide of man in Neepawa

Manitoba RCMP is investigating a homicide at a home in Neepawa.

Officers were called to the house around 3 a.m. on Saturday and found a man dead.

The RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

 

