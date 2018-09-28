Money
September 28, 2018 12:18 pm

Manitoba’s minimum wage to increase Oct. 1

By Online Journalist  Global News

Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen said Manitoba's minimum wage increases Saturday.

Manitoba’s minimum wage is about to increase by 20 cents.

The adjustment is based on the province’s 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent and rounding up to the nearest five cents.

“We are improving wages for working Manitobans, and as of Oct. 1, the minimum wage is increasing to $11.35,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“We remain committed to indexing Manitoba’s minimum wage with the rate of inflation in a predictable and sustainable way.”

Pedersden said the province’s Employment Standards Code was amended in 2017 to provide a consistent and predictable way to index Manitoba’s minimum wage.

