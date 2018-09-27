Three youth and two adults face stolen auto charges

Two adults and three youths are facing charges in relations to a stolen vehicle.

Chastity Lynn Desjarlais, 21, of Regina and Jamie Desjarlais, 18, of Raymore have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply.

Jamie has also been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

On Sept. 26, 2018, at around 3:45 p.m., Regina police noticed five people in a confirmed stolen vehicle travelling south on Broad Street before turning into a parking lot located in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue.

A male and a female suspected exited the vehicle, while three males stayed inside.

Police apprehended the three males who were in the vehicle, while the other two suspects were located minutes later and taken into custody.

Two 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male, who are not being named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Chasity and Jamie appeared in provincial court Thursday morning, while all three youths made their first appearance in provincial youth court the same day.