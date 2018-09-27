Southern Alberta man breaks condition to not be around children: RCMP

A southern Alberta man is in custody after allegedly breaking one of his arrest conditions.

On Sept. 27, Oyen RCMP and the Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested Austin Morgan Palmer, 19, after it was reported he had been in contact with two young girls on Aug. 18.

Palmer was under conditions not to be around children under the age of 16 after being arrested on March 5 after parents said they found “concerning messages” on their 12-year-old daughter’s cellphone.

Palmer, then 18, was charged with two counts of luring a child and one count each of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and failing to comply with a court order.

After his arrest this month, Palmer has now been charged with two counts of breach of a recognizance and one count of breach of probation.

Police said he has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to be in court again on Oct. 3.