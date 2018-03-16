Oyen man facing child pornography, luring charges

A southern Alberta man is facing six charges after the parents of a young girl said they found “concerning messages” on her cellphone at the end of February.

Police said the parents came forward on Feb. 28 with messages between their 12-year-old daughter and an adult male. RCMP in Oyen, Alta., launched an investigation soon after, with the assistance of the Medicine Hat Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

On March 5, members of the ICE unit and Oyen RCMP arrested a man and seized a number of electronic devices during a search.

Police said child pornography was found during a forensic preview. ICE technicians continue to comb through the devices.

Austin Palmer, 18, is facing two charges of luring a child and one count each of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and failing to comply with a probation order.

Palmer has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on March 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505.

Police encouraged anyone who has been the victim of child exploitation to contact their local police, or cybertip.ca.