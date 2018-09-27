Woman charged in Osoyoos home invasion granted bail

The woman charged in a bizarre foiled home invasion in Osoyoos, B.C., this summer was granted bail with strict conditions on Thursday.

In August, surveillance video showed Sharon Constance Forner trying to enter a residence on 78th Avenue. According to the home owner, Forner wanted to see the home owner’s newborn baby. After pushing Forner away, the homeowner contacted police, with Forner being arrested the next day.

During a Global News interview shortly after the incident, the home owner stated that Forner said “I just want to see the baby.”

The resident, holding her then seven-week-old baby, said Forner was told to leave. She said Forner closed the door, but suddenly barged in, waving a knife.

“All of a sudden, she comes charging into the house with a butcher knife above her head and she’s trying to stab me in the face. I grabbed her arm and threw her out the front door.”

Forner was charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an offence and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

In Penticton court on Thursday, Forner was told during a bail hearing that her conditions included living at a recovery home in the Lower Mainland, 24 hours a day, unless she has written permission; and she must be under electronic supervision.

The case, which has a publication ban, came to national attention because of the video footage, which has been called “creepy.”