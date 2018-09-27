Education
September 27, 2018 4:13 pm

Two schools in Rosthern, Sask. to be replaced by one K-12 school

A new kindergarten to Grade 12 school is being built to replace two existing ones in Rosthern, Sask.

Ground officially broke on Thursday to mark the start of construction on a new school in Rosthern, Sask.

The new building will replace two existing schools, Rosthern Elementary School and Rosthern High School, and have room for around 450 students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

“The new school project in Rosthern will serve our students and the community of Rosthern,” Sam Dyck, the Prairie Spirit School Division board chair, said in a press release.

“We are all eagerly anticipating the opening of this amazing school facility. We know it will offer exciting learning opportunities to our students, our staff and the community.”

Designed by Group 2 Architecture, it will feature practical and applied arts space, a resource centre, and a 30-space child care facility.

The new school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.

The Saskatchewan government said it has committed over $11.5 million toward the project over the last two years.

Rosthern is approximately 60 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

