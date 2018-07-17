Overpass construction progressing at Martensville, Warman on schedule

The Saskatchewan government provided an update on Tuesday saying the new overpasses at Martensville and Warman are on schedule.

With roughly 14,400 vehicles per day, the new interchange at Martensville will disperse Highway 12 traffic along Main Street and Centennial Drive.

“The safety of motorists is important to us and we’re reminding daily commuters that Main Street will be closed for a month,” Martensville Mayor Kent Muench said in a press release.

“This will allow for the completion of the east abutment, providing access to the new bridge.”

In Warman, the Highway 11/305 overpass will offer a route in and out of the community for an estimated 17,700 motorists daily.

The $60.6 million project is designed to improve safety for the two communities located just north of Saskatoon.

The Canadian government is contributing up to 50 per cent of costs for the construction project while the Saskatchewan government is responsible for the remainder.