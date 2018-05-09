24 projects worth estimated $65M tendered to improve Saskatchewan highways

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure placed 24 highway projects for tender on Wednesday.

Government officials said the work released in their 2018 spring tender schedule is worth an estimated $65 million.

“Safety is the most important priority on our provincial highway system,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a press release.

“We are pleased with this year’s spring tender plan and the continuation of passing lane expansion throughout the province.”

Some of the improvement projects focused on safety include constructing passing lanes as well as the twinning of Highway 7 around Vanscoy.

Construction start dates depend on when the tender is awarded, contractor availability, and weather.

Combined with the tenders released in September 2017, there are over 130 Saskatchewan highway projects in progress, with an estimated value of over $285 million.