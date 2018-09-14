Saskatoon Public Schools encouraging kids to get active with ‘Move to Grow’ campaign

A new initiative in Saskatoon Public Schools aims to get students moving.

On Friday, schools across the city kicked off the “Move to Grow” campaign.

It encourages students to add more physical activity through their commute to and from school.

The school division hopes the initiative will be long-term, even through the winter months.

“In the winter, one of the things is educating about how to dress. It’s still OK to move when it’s cold out. That’s the biggest focus of this initiative is education. Helping teachers with resources, helping schools with resources and helping kids with an understanding of how they can do it safely,” said Brad Smith, the active transportation committee chair and vice-principal at Mount Royal Collegiate.

“We don’t want this to be a one-year thing. It’s not an initiative to say we’re active for this year and that’s good enough.”

Smith said the new active transportation campaign will provide many other benefits for students beyond physical activity.

“Our goal is education. We know that physical activity will increase their work in the classroom and going to make them better learners.”

All 62 schools in the Saskatoon public school division are participating in the campaign.

“Hopefully, we’re going to see a healthier, more vibrant community and get people moving,” said Smith.