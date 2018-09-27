Amazon expands Metro Vancouver footprint with new Deltaport warehouse

Amazon has announced plans to build a 450,000 square foot warehouse facility on Tsawwassen First Nation lands at Deltaport.

The online giant says it will create more than 700 full-time jobs.

READ MORE: Toronto remains confident about Amazon HQ2 bid a year into company’s search process

It will be the company’s third fulfillment centre in BC, where 800 people are employed, along with its tech hub in Vancouver that employs 1500.

WATCH: You won’t believe what Amazon is going to sell next

Once open, the new facility will be Amazon’s tenth fulfillment facility in Canada and join Amazon’s current fulfillment centres in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

READ MORE: What happens to cities when companies like Amazon move in, and how to prepare

Workers at the plant will pick, pack and ship customer items.

Premier John Horgan, in a statement, says “Amazon, is once again choosing British Columbia to create good jobs.”