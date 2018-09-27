Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Cougars, Warriors stun Wild

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Prince George 4, Kelowna 2

One minute after tying the game, the Kelowna Rockets surrendered the game-winning goal in a tough loss on Wednesday night.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk had a two-point outing for Prince George, including the game-winning goal at 16:27 of the third period, as the Cougars opened a three-game stretch against the winless Rockets by winning at Prospera Place. The two teams will meet this Friday and Saturday in Prince George.

READ MORE: Extra 250 tickets released for NHL pre-season game in Kelowna

Ryan Schoettler, at 11:24 of the first period, Mike MacLean, at 11:13 of the third, and Illijah Colina, with an insurance marker at 18:18 of the third, also scored for Prince George (1-1-0-1), which led 1-0 after the opening frame. Taylor Gauthier stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Cougars.

Lassi Thomson, at 11:00 of the second period, and Leif Mattson, who tied the game at 2-2 at 15:27 of the third, scored for Kelowna (0-3-0-0). James Porter faced 23 shots, stopping 20.

Last night's Insurance Goal of the Game was scored by @vlad_mikh! To track our #insurancegoals this season, follow the link ➡️ https://t.co/QWz1Zh3qWt pic.twitter.com/nD13kusizj — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) September 27, 2018

Kelowna was 0-for-7 on the power play while Prince George was 1-for-4. The attendance was 4,083.

In their three games so far this season, the Rockets have scored just four goals and surrendered 11. The Cougars have scored six goals while giving up nine.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

West Kelowna 5, Wenatchee 2

At Royal LePage Place, Connor Hopkins turned aside 42 of 44 shots for West Kelowna as the Warriors downed the defending BCHL champions on Wednesday evening.

Matt Kowalski, who opened the scoring at 4:35 of the first period, Max Bulawka, at 16:55 of the second, plus Willie Reim, Lucas Cullen and Chase Dubois, all in the third period, scored for West Kelowna (4-3-0-0). The Warriors led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after 40 minutes before scoring the game’s final three goals.

The Warriors get goals from Kowalski, Bulawka, Reim, Cullen and Dubois, plus 40 saves from Connor Hopkins to beat the @WenatcheeWild1 5-2 at RLP. Warriors scored 4 PPG on route to victory! pic.twitter.com/mWQX7r32EA — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) September 27, 2018

Replying for Wenatchee (4-3-0-0) were Blake Bargar, at 17:59 of the second, and Matt Gosiewski, at 1:42 of the third. Cal Sandquist stopped 20 of 25 shots for the Warriors.

West Kelowna was 4-for-8 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-4. The reported attendance was 279.

On Friday, Penticton (2-3-0-0) visits Merritt (4-3-0-0), Salmon Arm (3-3-0-0) visits West Kelowna (4-3-0-0) and Wenatchee (4-3-0-0) is at Vernon (2-2-2-0).

On Saturday, Alberni Valley (2-4-0-0) visits Penticton, Merritt is in Vernon and West Kelowna is in Salmon Arm.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 7, Summerland 2

On Tuesday, the Kelowna Chiefs kept their perfect start to the season by drubbing the Summerland Steam.

At Rutland Arena, Zach Erhardt, Brody Dale and Lane Paddison, each with two goals, and Jordon Woytas, who opened the scoring midway through the first period, scored for Kelowna (7-0-0-0-0). Braeden Mitchell had an easy night between the pipes, facing just 18 shots, stopping 16 of them.

He's the man of the hour, too sweet to be sour…our own @BrodyDale9 is hot in the @KIJHL! pic.twitter.com/JunrELbjYE — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) September 26, 2018

Zak Cooper and Tyson Conroy replied for Summerland (3-4-0-0-0), which had a 30-save effort from Eric Scherger.

Kelowna was 5-for-7 on the power play while Summerland was 0-for-5. The attendance was 269.

On Friday, Kelowna visits Princeton (1-4-0-0-0), Sicamous (1-3-1-0-1) is in Kamloops (1-4-0-1-0), North Okanagan (1-3-0-1-0) hosts Kimberley (5-1-0-0-0), and Osoyoos (1-3-0-0-0) visits Summerland (3-4-0-0-0).

On Saturday, Kelowna hosts Kimberley, Osoyoos visits Grand Forks (2-4-0-0-0), Summerland travels to Princeton and Sicamous hosts Revelstoke (3-0-0-0-0).