Extra 250 tickets released for NHL pre-season game in Kelowna

An additional 250 tickets have been released for Saturday’s NHL pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Last week, Prospera Place staff said the game was sold out, but there was a chance that some last-minute tickets could become available. On Wednesday night, the Canucks said they will be releasing 100 seats as well as 150 standing-room tickets.

Those wanting to see the game, but don’t have tickets, will have to act fast, though, as they’ll be snapped up quickly.

Tickets will be released on Thursday morning, September 26th at 9:30 a.m., and will be available at the Select Your Tickets box office, or online at http://www.selectyourtickets.com.