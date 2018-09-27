Canada
September 27, 2018 10:02 am

N.S. projects increased budget surplus of $34.5 million for 2018-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Sarah Ritchie/ Global News
A A

Nova Scotia is projecting a $34.5-million budget surplus for 2018-19, a figure that’s up $5.1 million since budget day last March.

In a forecast update released today, Finance Minister Karen Casey says the increased surplus is mainly due to a $93.3-million increase in total revenue, including $60.4 million from the forfeiture of six offshore exploration licences by Shell, and a small increase in provincial tax.

READ: Nova Scotia’s 2018 budget by the numbers

Casey says departmental spending is also expected to increase by $113.2 million, mainly due to increased spending for health care.

The government says additional appropriations totalling $115.9 million are needed, including an additional $70.8 million for health care.

That figure includes a $25.7-million service award payout for long-term care nurses.

Meanwhile, the projected excise tax on recreational cannabis has been revised down by $5.9 million from the budget because of the changing of the federal legalization date.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Budget Surplus
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Budget
ns poli
politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News