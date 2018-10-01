How to take advantage of advance polling, which begins Monday in Winnipeg

Civic election day in Winnipeg is Oct. 24, but in the weeks leading up to the election, advance polls will be available at a number of locations across the city, beginning on Monday.

Polling stations will be available at City Hall as well as a number of community locations:

Charleswood-Tuxedo: Roblin Park Community Club, 640 Pepperloaf Cres.

Daniel McIntyre: Valour Community Centre – Clifton Site, 1315 Strathcona St.

Elmwood – East Kildonan: Melrose Park Community Centre, 480 Kimberly Ave.

Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry: Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, 625 Osborne St.

Mynarski: St. John’s Leisure Centre, 601 Aikins St.

North Kildonan: North Kildonan Community Centre, 1144 Kingsford Pl.

Old Kildonan: Garden City Community Centre, 725 Kingsbury Ave.

Point Douglas: Northwood Community Centre, 1415 Burrows Ave.

River Heights – Fort Garry: Corydon Community Centre – Crescentwood Site, 1170 Corydon Ave.

St. Boniface: Southdale Recreation Centre, 254 Lakewood Blvd.

St. James: Heritage Victoria Community Centre, 950 Sturgeon Rd.

St. Norbert – Seine River: St. Norbert Community Centre, 3450 Pembina Hwy.

St. Vital: Norberry-Glenlee Community Centre, 26 Molgat Ave.

Transcona: East End Community Centre, 517 Pandora Ave. E

Waverly West: Manitoba Islamic Association – Grand Mosque, 2445 Waverly St.

Shopping malls, including Grant Park, Kildonan Place, Polo Park, Garden City, St. Vital Centre, and the City Place bridge at Bell MTS Place, will also have advance polling stations.

Other stations include the University of Winnipeg, University of Manitoba, Red River College’s Notre Dame campus, the Indian & Metis Friendship Centre, and the Vision Impaired Resource Network Trade Show.

A full list of advance polling stations and times is available on the City of Winnipeg’s website.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older on Election Day, and a resident of Winnipeg for at least six months. The city requires voters to provide proof of identity issued by a government agency.

Photo ID such as a valid driver’s license or an Enhanced Identification Card will do.

If you don’t have photo ID, two pieces of ID that provide evidence of your name and current address – including a Manitoba Health Services card, a blank personalized cheque, a birth certificate, an Indian status card, a utility bill, etc., will be sufficient.

