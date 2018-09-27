Halifax Police search for missing man suffering from dementia

Halifax Regional Police are asking the public’s assistance to locate 70-year-old Geoffrey Lucas.

Police say Lucas is in the city visiting and suffers from dementia.

He was last seen in the area of Lower Water Street and Bishop Street in downtown Halifax.

Lucas is described as approximately five feet 7 inches to five feet 8 inches with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green rain coat, dark baseball hat and light coloured pants.

Police say he is not believed to be operating a vehicle and is not familiar with the city.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.