Kelowna RCMP actions under scrutiny after suspects rushed to hospital

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is sending investigators to Kelowna after an incident at the police station on Wednesday morning.

The IIO said it is investigating how two people ended up in medical distress after being arrested after police said they attempted to flee officers northwest of West Kelowna.

RCMP went to Lambly Lake for a report of a suspicious occurrence, according to media relations officer with the RCMP Lower Mainland District.

“The complainant reported that several people appeared to be working on vehicles,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. “Subsequent queries found two of the licence plates associated to these vehicles returned as stolen.”

A man and woman attempted to flee the area in a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen, according to RCMP.

“A spike belt was deployed and with the assistance of an RCMP police dog, the man and woman were taken into custody and transported to the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” Shoihet said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were found unresponsive after arriving at the Kelowna police station to be placed in cells, according to RCMP.

“RCMP officers administered immediate medical assistance and Emergency Health Services attended,” the IIO office said.

The pair were taken to Kelowna General Hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

IIO said their investigators look into all officer-related incidents “that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”

No further information about what induced their medical distress was made available.