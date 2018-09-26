Brett Kavanaugh is being investigated over a fourth allegation — this of physical assault

Brett Kavanaugh was under investigation by the Senate over a fourth allegation this week, this one of physical assault, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The allegation is contained in a complaint that was sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

The incident, which allegedly took place at a bar in the Washington, D.C. area in 1998, claims that Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman in the presence of friends and her daughter.

The woman who sent the complaint said that when the group left the bar, Kavanaugh shocked the group by shoving a woman against a wall “very aggressively and sexually” while he was drunk.

“There were at least four witnesses including my daughter,” the complaint said.

The woman who was allegedly shoved has remained anonymous and is reportedly still traumatized by the incident.

Investigators with the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Kavanaugh about the allegation over the phone on Tuesday, reported The Hill, citing a transcript of the call.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation as details of the allegation were read out, it added.

“No, and we’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend,” Kavanaugh said, according to the transcript.

“It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”

The allegation marks the fourth that Kavanaugh has faced as he looks to fill Anthony Kennedy’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The first allegation came from Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed that Kavanaugh assaulted her while they were in high school by trying to take her clothes off and covering her mouth when she attempted to scream.

Ford is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about that allegation on Thursday.

The second allegation came from Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while he was in his freshman year at university.

The third came from Washington, D.C. resident Julie Swetnick, who is being represented by high-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti.

In a sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Swetnick alleged that she was the victim of a “gang” or “train” rape that Kavanaugh was present for around the year 1982.

Swetnick said she was “incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination on Friday, the day after Ford’s testimony.